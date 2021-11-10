Food Bank of the Southern Tier is partnering with local agencies to provide supplementary holiday meals to its community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. food banks are facing new challenges of surging food prices and supply chain issues across the nation. As the holiday season approaches, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier isn’t slowing down.

“Just like our grocery stores and our retailers in the community, sourcing food is a little bit more challenging. We keep our food stock filled for our community partners to order items to put on their shelves. We want to ensure that they can make delicious dinners for the community to enjoy,” said Amanda Palme, Programs & Partnerships Administrative Manager, Food Bank of the Southern Tier

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has collaborated with Tioga Downs for 11 years. Recently, they’ve been able to provide sides for the community.

“We’re working with over 80 partner agencies across our six-county service area to get holiday turkey dinners out to the community,” said Palme

A hot holiday meal is available at local food pantries as well as take-home groceries.

“Community members can go to a pantry or a community meal and get a turkey dinner. They also have the option to go to a pantry for a turkey, sides, and some grocery items to take home and prepare the meal,” said Palme

Visit Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s website for information on the 2021 Virtual Turkey Drive.

