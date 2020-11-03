Food Bank of the Southern Tier kicks off annual Virtual Turkey Drive

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 11th annual Virtual Turkey Drive began November 2 and continues through Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort has once again graciously pledged to match donations, dollar for dollar, meaning every ten dollars provides 60 meals for Southern Tier residents who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

Turkeys and meals will be distributed to partner agencies throughout the Southern Tier, where

more than 72,000 residents are living at or below the poverty line. Prior to the pandemic, one in

eight adults and one in five children are facing food insecurity and may be at risk of hunger.

Right now, we are experiencing a 14 percent increase in food request. Holiday dinners are more than just food; they bring families together, build tradition and provide opportunities to give thanks.

The Virtual Turkey Drive aims to give everyone in the Southern Tier a bountiful Thanksgiving meal and stock the shelves for the holiday season and beyond.

Donating to the Virtual Turkey Drive is easy. Visit www.foodbankst.org and donate any amount;

every dollar makes a difference.

