ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has appointed a new president and CEO.

Mark Bordeau will start his new position leading the Food Bank of the Southern Tier on August 14. In his new role, Bordeau will oversee the Food Bank’s operations, strategies, and partnerships. According to the Food Bank, his strategic vision and his experience will help the organization continue its mission of building and sustaining hunger-free communities in the area.

Bordeau has decades of experience in the hunger relief and non-profit sectors. He was previously the Executive Director of the Rural Health Network of SCNY for two years. Before that, Bordeau was the Senior Director of Food Service for Broome-Tioga BOCES for 22 years. In this role, he administered child nutrition programs for 15 schools across two counties.

“The opportunity to lead an organization that is dedicated to combating hunger and making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families is both humbling and inspiring,” said Bordeau. “I am excited to work alongside the passionate team at the Food Bank and collaborate with our community partners to address the urgent issue of food insecurity.”

The president and CEO role was previously held by Natasha Thompson for about 15 years until she left the Food Bank this past March. According to the Food Bank, Bordeau’s appointment comes at a critical time as the organization faces increased demand due to economic and social challenges.