ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New apartments and a food court are being planned for the Iszard’s building in downtown Elmira. Jim Capriotti of Capriotti properties tells 18 News construction is set to begin next spring. Mr. Capriotti says he expects the project to be completed before the end of 2024.

“So that project is slated to begin in the spring of 2024,” said Capriotti. “Currently, the first floor of that building has been for many years occupied by Excellus, BlueCross and BlueShield. We hope that they stay there. They occupy a good chunk of the first floor of the building but the remainder part of the first floor of the building we plan to build a kitchen and a food court in it, which will open out into Clemens walkway. Then there are four more floors of the building that were office space. Our plans are to convert that into 24 apartments which will become condominiums and for sale next year. We expect it to be done by the end of 2024.”

The formerly bustling Iszard’s Department store first opened in 1924 on150 North Main Street. It closed its doors in 1988. In 2019, the building was bought by ANT Savings Corp. Capriotti Properties purchased the former store in 2022, along with the Mark Twain Building and other downtown properties.