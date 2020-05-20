Live Now
Ford Motor Co. gave Bethany Village a major face shield donation

(WETM-TV)- Bethany Village received 1,000 face shields, donated by Ford Motor Company, to help their essential staff protect the residents and themselves as they continue to give excellent care.

Last Tuesday Bethany received an email from one of their vendors with a link to apply for PPE.

In less than a week, they received 1,000 face shields, with a card stating “BECAUSE HEROES DESERVE SHIELDS” from Ford Motor Company.

Bethany Village is very grateful for this donation that will aid in keeping their residents and staff healthy.

Bethany Village is located in Horseheads NY and provides a full continuum of senior living options.

They offer Independent Living at their Orchard Homes and Knoll Apartments; Assisted Living and Memory Care services are offered at The Courtyards; Skilled Nursing and Short Term Rehabilitation are offered at The Manor.

