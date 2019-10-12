Forecast Discussion 10/12/19 PM: Frost Advisory overnight, drying out tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 38°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

WHAT… Temperatures dropping into the lower to mid-thirties will support frost formation

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties.

WHEN…. From 2 AM to 10 AM Sunday

IMPACTS…. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

… FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

WHERE… McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties.

WHAT… Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation

WHEN… FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM Sunday

IMPACTS…. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A cold front moving through the region brought us some showers today, those showers have since moved on. Temperatures dropping more tonight, into the lower 30s, which is the reason for the Frost Advisory starting at 2 A.M. until 10 A.M. Mostly clear skies expected.

Tomorrow we dry out and continue seasonable temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a high in the lower 60s. This is ahead of the next disturbance that will bring rain chances to start the workweek. Lows tomorrow night, in the low 40s.

The start of the workweek is dry with partly cloudy skies, however, clouds increase to mostly cloudy throughout Monday with slight chances of showers as the larger system moves out. High temperatures in the mid-60s. Monday night will see temperatures drop to the upper 30s.

Another system swings through the region bringing shower chances for Wednesday. The associated cold front will drop Thursday’s high temperatures to the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOL

LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

