Forecast Discussion 9/28/19 AM: Warm today, cooler tomorrow, fluctuating temperature week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 44°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:57 PM

Looking over everything this morning while putting the forecast together for the upcoming week, I got the sense that Mother Earth is not in a good mood. Temperature swings throughout this week are going to confuse the trees who won’t know if to change colors or not! High in the low 80s today with mostly cloudy skies, chances of showers and thunderstorms today. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, so we could see a severe storm or two. Tonight we will drop to the mid 50s, clouds decreasing a little overnight.

Tomorrow is quite a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies once again, highs right around 70 degrees, maybe lower in some areas. We’ll stay dry tomorrow. finishing off the weekend with a nice fall day.

The start of the week begins a three day warming trend with a high in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy skies, you’ll hear that a lot this week, and a chance of showers. Monday evening sees a low in the lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are very similar with highs in the lower 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Chances of showers and thunderstorms exist for both days. Low for Tuesday, mid 60s. Low for Wednesday, mid 50s. Thursday, we drop to the upper 60s for highs. Friday, even cooler in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS.

HIGH: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWER.

LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PM CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

