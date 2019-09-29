Forecast Discussion 9/29/19 AM: Fall returns, but for only a short time

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 44°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Today has the chance to a beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, the fall temperatures will only be here for a couple days before the heat returns. Highs today in the low 70s, cooler than the last few days with sunshine as well. Tonight we will drop to the lower 50s for lows with patchy valley fog possible.

Tomorrow will continue the fall temperatures, however slightly higher with a high right around 73 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the region with slight chances for showers, mainly in the afternoon. Tomorrow night will drop to lows in the upper 50s, thanks to the cloud cover.

Tuesday warms right back up to the lower 80s for highs, this is thanks to some high pressure that will be in place in the southeast U.S. that will direct southwestern air into the region, it will pick up humidity on the way making for a warm and muggy day for Tuesday. Slight chance for showers Tuesday as well. Lows will drop to the mid 60s. A very similar forecast for Wednesday with highs in the low 80s again, chances of showers and thunderstorms as the ridging aloft begins collapsing.

A cold front pushes through the region Wednesday evening, bringing those storm chances and slashes temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday in the low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, SOME SUN FOR THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG.

LOW: 50

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS.

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CLOUDS GIVE WAY TO AFTERNOON SUN, COOL.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: COOL & PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

