Foreign hackers launch attacks against U.S. government

(CNN) — The Trump administration is calling out China, alleging the country is trying to hack multiple U.S. agencies to steal coronavirus research.

U.S. officials say there has been a wave of cyberattacks targeting the Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals and labs.

The H.H.S. oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency has reportedly been struck by a daily surge of cyberattacks.

Justice Department officials say there is nothing more valuable right now than biomedical research related to vaccine treatments for COVID-19.

Cyber attack groups linked to China have reportedly carried out campaigns against the U.S.

CNN has asked the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C. for comment on the allegations.