Breaking News
Bath Police responding to threat against city, department
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides his daily briefing Newsfeed Now

Former college football player, business leader killed in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Indianapolis

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate deadly downtown shootings that occurred over the weekend.

One of the victims was 38-year-old Christopher Beaty.

Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before midnight Sunday and died at the scene.

Beaty was a defensive lineman on the Indiana University football team from 2000 to 2004. He ran a company called Fresh Marketing, a “lifestyle” marketing firm.

Police were working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

In two other shootings, 18-year-old Dorian Murrell and 30-year-old William Scott III died Sunday morning from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now