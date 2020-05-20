Former Denny’s employee makes online petition to fight for the restaurant reopening

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Businesses that were barely staying afloat before the coronavirus are now starting to crumble.

Matthew Burr Human Resources Consultant of Burr Consulting LLC said financial burdens are hitting big-name companies across the United States like Pier 1, causing them to throw in the white towel.

“Potential demand and volume of sales decreasing, rent, and things like that, has come due in the last couple of months. Exhausted all of their funds, and more than likely are going to see a downturn in spending as well.” MATTHEW BURR, HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, BURR CONSULTING LLC

This past Friday, JCPenny filed for bankruptcy, which makes them the fourth national retailer to file for bankruptcy just this month. The retailer will close roughly 30% of stores, closing 242 stores by 2022.

Many businesses have altered ways of bringing in income like restaurants doing “to-go” food and drinks.

While some restaurants aren’t bringing in enough dough to keep employees on staff, Denny’s dinner company recently closed two of its local restaurants in Horseheads and Painted Posted, leaving employees to wonder what’s next.

Several former local Denny’s employees have joined together to start a petition. To get community members to realize that these companies that are closing are more than just a paying job, but apart of their family.