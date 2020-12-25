Former Elmira Correctional officer pleads guilty to false workman’s Comp benefits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A former Elmira prison officer pleaded guilty earlier this week falsely, alleging he took time off work to attend military drills, resulting in getting over $3,000 in unearned wages.

According to the Star-Gazette, 27-year-old Kyle Bouille from Corning was a corrections officer at the prison since 2016. until 2017, Bouille served in the U.S Marines Reserve.

According to the New York State Inspector General Office, in 2019, Bouille sustained injuries at the prison, making him eligible for workman’s compensation.

Following an investigation, Bouille modified a doctor note by changing his “return to work” date from January 18, 2019, to January 23, 2019.

After military service in 2017, Bouille produced and presented a letter to the Department of Corrections claiming to attend mandatory Marine Reserve drills into 2018.

According to the Inspector General, Bouille took dates off work even though he was no longer in military service. He was awarded more than $3,000 in wages and leave benefits for days he lied about attending the military drills.

Bouille quit from the Department of Corrections in 2019, pleading guilty in Elmira City Court to petit larceny and attempted fraudulent practices under Workers’ Compensation Law.

Bouille was sentenced to a one-year provisional release and a $50 fine and will have to pay restitution.