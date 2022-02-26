Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary settles lawsuit with city

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Police Chief La’Ron Singletary addresses members of the media during a press conference related to the ongoing protest in the city on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced a commitment to improve the city’s response to mental health crisis. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief, and current Republican candidate for Congress, La’Ron Singletary has settled his lawsuit with the City of Rochester, according to the attorneys.

“Mr. Singletary believes that the ability to move on to the next chapter was not only in his interest, but in the interest of the community as a whole,” attorneys said in a statement Friday.

Following his firing in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death, Singletary accused former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren of defamation of character, wrongful termination and sought $1.5 million in damages.

The now-settled lawsuit reiterated much of what Singletary said in his nine-hour public deposition regarding the death of Prude — claiming that Warren said things that weren’t true and asked the chief to lie publicly. Warren said Singletary characterized Prude’s death as a drug overdose.

The lawsuit said the mayor’s “false and defamatory statement” as well as “material omissions” caused harm to Singletary’s reputation for “honesty, integrity, truthfulness.” It alleged pressure to support Warren’s “false narrative” created a “hostile work environment” that prevented Singletary from “performing his duties as Chief of Police.”

Singletary announced his retirement shortly after news of Prude’s death became public in September 2020, but was fired by Warren before the retirement took effect. Public disagreements between Warren and Singletary highlighted the controversies brought up by the officials’ handling of the case.

A grand jury decided not to indict any of the police officers involved in Prude’s death. A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleged there was an internal cover-up.

In November, the former chief announced his candidacy as a Republican Congressional candidate to run against Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle for the 25th district of New York. Before turning to politics, Singletary applied for the police chief job in Austin, Texas, but ultimately did not get the job.

