Former Saratoga deputy hit with another sex crime charge

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Steven E. Willets, 40, of Waterford on a child sexual abuse charge stemming from the summer of 1997. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office charged Willets with first-degree sodomy.

This new charge against Willets is part of a larger, ongoing investigation. He was previously charged arrested in January for sex crimes.

Police say Willets had oral sexual contact with a girl he knew to be under 11 years old in Waterford in summer 1997.

Willets was previously employed as a deputy with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, though the charges predate his tenure as an officer.