Former sheriff’s deputy going to prison for possessing a gun while subject to a domestic violence order

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Michael T. Blajszczak, 54, of Clarence, NY, who was convicted of possession of a firearm by a person subject to a domestic violence order of protection, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that on April 27, 2019, a six-month domestic violence order of protection was issued in Cheektowaga, NY, Town Court against the defendant, who was an Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time. As a result of that order, Blajszczak was prohibited from possessing any firearm during the time period for which it was in effect. On May 2, 2019, the defendant knowingly possessed a .22 caliber rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition.

“A just society depends on the shared understanding that all of its members—no matter what they do, the color of their skin, or the uniform that they wear—will be held personally accountable for their actions,” noted U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “Ensuring that all in our District share that understanding—and the responsibility it brings—is a lesson that the tremendous men and women of my Office, through their work, strive to deliver each and every day.”

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, under the direction of Chief William J. Karn, Jr.; the Amherst Police Department, under the direction of Chief John Askey; the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Timothy Howard; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division.