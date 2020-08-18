Foster care amid coronavirus pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Glove House Foster Care and Adoption say they have seen an increase in children ending up in foster care, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

During this time many families have been dealing with stressors leading to things like a higher rate of relapses. While there was a moratorium on evictions, that is not going to last forever. Donna Corbin the Southern Tiers Director for Glove House says, “there is going to be an increase in homelessness.” Trying to work from home, or even trying to go to work, for those who do not have daycare options, or children old enough to stay home alone, is an additional stressor.

Glove House has transitioned to online training for foster families because of the pandemic. However, Corbin says this has actually been easier for families because they are able to train from home.

Family courts are now open. The court dates that were missed when New York was on pause, are being rescheduled. Corbin said that when the courts opened up, four foster kids were adopted from the area. As more kids end up in foster care, more foster parents are needed.

If you would like to register to become a foster parent with Glove House you can call (827)-687-1265.