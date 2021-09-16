Four Arrested on drug possession during traffic stop

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, July 13, the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested Lori A. Fazzary, 53, Donnie J. Bonham, 50, Michael J. Petix, 46, and Laurel E. Carpenter, 38, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree.

According to authorities, the incident branched off of a traffic stop where the group was traveling on East Main Street in Canisteo.

19 grams of an unconfirmed substance was removed from the individuals and the group was taken to Steuben County Jail where they waited for arraignment.