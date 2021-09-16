Four Arrested on drug possession during traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, July 13, the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested Lori A. Fazzary, 53, Donnie J. Bonham, 50, Michael J. Petix, 46, and Laurel E. Carpenter, 38, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree.

According to authorities, the incident branched off of a traffic stop where the group was traveling on East Main Street in Canisteo.

19 grams of an unconfirmed substance was removed from the individuals and the group was taken to Steuben County Jail where they waited for arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now