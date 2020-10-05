Four states removed from the Massachusetts travel order’s low-risk list

by: Nick DeGray

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico and Washington are no longer considered low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, the four states were removed from the lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on October 3. Travelers to Massachusetts from any of these four states must fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days.

In order to stay on the travel-friendly list, a state must meet two criteria: An average daily cases per 100K below 6, and a positive test rate below 5%.

Back in July, Gov. Charlie Baker implemented a travel ban, and it initially included nearly every state in the U.S. except for those in New England. In order to get off the restricted list, states have to have a positive test rate of 5% or below.

Low-risk states currently are:

  • Connecticut
  • District of Columbia
  • Maine
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • Vermont

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days, unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.

