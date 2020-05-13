Four Upstate regions now eligible to start a phased re-opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As certain regions in New York State prepare to begin their reopenings, others aren’t ready, yet.

Currently, four regions will be able to begin a phased reopening when the On PAUSE order expires on Friday. But the Capital Region and Western New York are still behind on the metrics.

“You will know exactly what is happening in your region, in your county,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “You’ll know the facts, you’ll know the numbers on a daily basis, and you’ll know what we’re doing.”

The new regional monitoring dashboard is up and running on forward.ny.gov for people to see what regions are eligible to start reopening. The North Country now joins the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and the Southern Tier to do so.

The Governor said it’s important that regions don’t open “too soon.”

“Too soon means you’re opening, you’re increasing activity at a rate that the hospital system cannot handle, and people are not taking the right precautions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Department of Health is also investigating about 100 cases in children and young adults of an inflammatory disease that may be related to the coronavirus virus. So far, it’s resulted in three deaths.

“Now, as a parent, I can tell you, this is a parent’s worst nightmare. Right? To have a child — we thought that children were not especially affected by the virus — to now find out that they might be and it might be several weeks later,” Cuomo said. “This is truly disturbing.”

Cuomo also announced Wednesday that 12 more counties are eligible to resume elective surgeries.