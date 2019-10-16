Fourth Democratic Presidential Debate

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The democratic presidential candidates met in Otterbein University this evening in Westerville, Ohio. This is the fourth debate that the democratic national committee held this year.

Tonight was the first time the democrats met after the impeachment inquiry scandal with Ukraine. Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren was targeted during the debate and was up against senator Bernie Sanders.

According to CNN, the fight over gun policies “sparked when Buttigieg suggested O’Rourke’s proposal was impractical. “You just made it clear that you don’t know how this is actually going to take weapons off the street,” he said. “If you can develop the plan further, I think we can have a debate about it. But we can’t wait. People are dying in the streets right now.”



