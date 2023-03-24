ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To help citizens obtain their boater safety license, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will be offering five free boater safety courses next month.

Soon a boater safety license will be required to operate any motorized watercraft in New York State. This requirement has already gone into effect for anyone born since January 1, 1983. Next year, anyone born after Jan 1, 1978, will be required, and then starting in 2025, the requirement would extend to all motorboat operators, regardless of age.

The classes conducted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office are available to anyone that is ten (10) years old and older by the date the class is given. There is a limit of thirty (30) people per class.

There is no fee for this course, and there will be a thirty (30) minute lunch break. You can bring your own food and drink, or there will be hot dogs for sale by the fire departments that are hosting the class. Each of the classes will be held on a Saturday and run from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Below are the dates and locations for the classes. You must pre-register to attend the class.

– 4/1/23 West Elmira Vol FD

– 4/08/23 Pine City Vol FD

– 4/15/23 Big Flats Vol FD

-4/22/23 Pine City Vol FD

– 4/29/23 Golden Glow Vol FD

Anyone interested in attending any of the classes is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104. Again, the class size is limited to thirty (30) students on a first-come, first-served basis. And you must pre-register to attend the class.

