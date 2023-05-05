ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re a fan of comic book fans, you don’t want to miss a special day tomorrow. May 6th is known as “Free Comic Book Day.”

“This is for everyone. This is for the people who read comics so that they know what new exciting books to look forward to,” said Jared Aiosa, owner of Heroes Comics in Elmira Heights. “This is for the people that maybe have never read a comic book or are kind of in and out of comics. This is a no cost, no obligation, opportunity to come to our event, or to any comic store that’s participating.”

Aiosa is taking part in the “Free Comic Book Day + Pop Market” being held May 6th at the American Legion in Elmira Heights, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The event is Free Comic Book day plus pop market, and what does that mean? It is a pop-up market and we’re going to have at least 9 or 10 incredibly talented creators, artists. We also have food vendors, other vendors, we have The Game Shoppe from Corning, so if you want to play Pokémon or Magic, come on down, it’s not just comics.”

“We will be a vendor but we’ll have a play space there too,” said Kayla Howarth, co-owner of The Game Shoppe in Corning. “We’ll be doing a Magic the Gathering, as well Pokémon event. Gaming, especially tabletop gaming, it’s a unique tool, especially when things don’t seem to be so fun with reading. A lot of kids struggle with comprehension. Comic books, trading card games, they provide a visual comprehension not just a reading comprehension of it. The main aspect of it is also math, adding, its logic, critical thinking, rules, sitting down with each other teamwork, the social aspect of it.”

“For me, I like there’s a social aspect of being able to come to some place and sit down and play Magic and like everybody knows what the rules are,” said Jace Clemens. “Even if you teach new people it’s really great. It’s just really fun to come and hang out. I suggest people try it at least once.”