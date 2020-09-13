Free food giveaway

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Earlier today Two Rivers Church hosted what they are calling a “blockbuster weekend.”

Today, and the next three Sundays the church is giving away free food through a drive-through service. You can just pull up your car and get free groceries for your family.



Two rivers pastor explained to 18 news why the church wanted to give back to the community saying “COVID really put a damper on our community, a lot of people are going through a tough time, losing jobs and it messed up the whole world, so, I figured as a church, Two Rivers Church, we wanted to be able to be a blessing to the community and give away free food to families in need.”

They are also having different movie-themed sermons with live music from the worship team. This week was Aladdin, next week is Avengers.

This food giveaway was all made possible due to donations and a partnership with Convoy of Hope.