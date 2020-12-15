BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 rapid testing from December 15th- December 17th from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

The free testing event will be happening ay the Big Flats Community Center located at 476 Maple Street.

In order to be tested you MUST pre-register, wear a mask, and have a photo I.D.

To register for the free testing alls you have to do is click the ‘Free COVID Testing’ link on the Chemung County website, https://www.chemungcountyny.gov/. Once you submit your registration, a time will be booked for you and no further actions needed.

Once testing is completed, Health Department staff will discuss the next steps, depending on the test results. Those that are positive will need to quarantine and go straight home.