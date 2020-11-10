Freebies, discounts for Veterans Day this year

(WSYR/WETM) — This upcoming Wednesday marks Veterans Day and we have compiled a list of all discounts and events in the area.

Dandy

Dandy will be offering two free slices of any style pizza for all veterans on Wednesday

Free Car Wash at Erwin Laser Wash

Erwin Laser Wash will be offering free car washes on Veteran’s Day to veterans and avtive duty military personnel.

We appreciate the sacrifices all of you have made to serve our Country! Hopefully the weather cooperates and we can break our previous record of 98 free washes.

Erwin Laser Wash is located at 455 S Hamilton St in Painted Post.

Free Fishing Day in New York State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Nov. 6 that New York State would be offering a free fishing day to honor veterans on Nov. 11.

New York residents and non-residents can fish for free, without a license, on Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day Free Fishing Day is just one way to acknowledge the contributions of our veterans while offering the opportunity to enjoy some of the best fishing spots in the nation, right here in the Empire State. I encourage everyone from expert anglers to beginners to take advantage of this Free Fishing Day and enjoy everything New York has to offer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Chili’s

On Veterans Day, Chili’s is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members.

This will be for in-restaurant only. You can choose from the following meals:

Chicken Crispers

Margarita Grilled Chicken

Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Just Bacon Burger

Oldtimer with Cheese

Cajun Chicken Pasta

To get a free Veterans Day meal near you, click here.

Red Robin

On Veterans Day, Red Robin is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members who are Red Robin Royalty members.

Those members can get a free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for Dine-in or To-Go.

The offer will automatically be uploaded to your Red Robin Royalty dashboard.

If you aren’t a Red Robin Royalty member, it is free to join by clicking here. You will need to register your account with military status before Nov. 5.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

On Veterans Day, Applebee’s Grill + Bar is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members.

You will need to contact your local Applebee’s to learn about Veterans Day offerings because offers may vary.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering a free donut to veterans and active military members on Nov. 11.

You will be able to pick a donut of your choice.

Dunkin’ is also teaming up with A Million Thanks to send letters of appreciation to thousands of veterans. Fans can also send specially designed e-gift cards to a veteran through DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.

To learn more, click here.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be giving veterans, military service members and military spouses free tall hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day.

They are also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot crewed coffee sold that day to support the mental health of military communities.

To read more about this, click here.

If you know of events or discounts for veterans in the Twin Tiers area that aren’t on this list, email news@wetmtv.com with the information.