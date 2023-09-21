HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friends of Horseheads Free Library is hosting their annual book sale at the Town and Country Fire Department this week. Every year, the Friends of Horseheads group organizes this event in September to raise funds for the Horseheads Free Library.

Throughout the year, residents donate thousands of books, CD’s, and DVD’s to the library, which are then sold at the event. The money raised will go to the Horseheads Library and will be distributed to fulfill their activities, furnishings, and anything that will enhance the experience at the library.

Joanne Paulison, President of the Friends of Horseheads Free Library and a former teacher in the Elmira City School District, is optimistic and thrilled about the community’s support. This year, student volunteers from Thomas Edison High School’s Key Club community service group assisted her organization in setting up the event at the fire department.

“It’s just people that are interested in keeping a library vibrant and part of the community and, helping it to be known throughout the community and have people use it. So we sort of act as a little bit of a mouthpiece for them, whenever things are happening,“ said Paulison.

There will be a public bag sale discount tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm, as well as on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. During this sale, people can bring their bags and fill them with books for only $5. In addition to the bag sale, paperback books are also available for $1 and hardcovers can be purchased for $2.