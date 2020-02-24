Friendship Baptist Church Mass Choir celebrates black history

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members gathered to celebrate black history in Corning.

171 Cedar Arts Center hosted a Black History Month celebration concert, featuring The Friendship Baptist Church Mass Choir.

The theme was “A reflection of God’s glory,” by singing through a journey using the strength of the past as the foundation to build the future. The choir captivated the audience by singing negro spirituals to contemporary black gospel music.



Choir member Gail Baity says,

“It is apart of the fabric of our country. There are many accomplishments by black people, who contributed to the growth and development of our country. We need to continue to recognize that through not only this month but the rest of the year”.



With February ending in just a few days, 18News will continue to celebrate the great contributions that African Americans have made throughout the years here in the Twin Tiers.