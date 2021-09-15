From My Shelf Books and Gift, the store is downsizing due to the pandemic

WELLSBORO, P.a. (WETM) – Local business, From My Shelf Books and Gift store is downsizing to keep their book store in business in the Twin Tiers.

From My Shelf Books and Gift Shop

They normally rely on tourists and local support to keep their business flowing.

The from my shelf book store has been open in Wellsboro Pennsylvania for 15 years but since the pandemic, they’ve experienced hardship due to fewer tourists sales.

“The pandemic seemed like it was fading and there was hope and people were getting the vaccine, but with the variants, we just didn’t have the support we started the season out strong. We had, you know, we had all this stock, ready for the tourists and ready and, And they came back but just not enough.” Kevin Coolidge, Owner, From My Shelf Book and Gift store

Coolidge retrieved a 20 thousand dollar loan from the government but the loan wasn’t enough.

The For My Shelf Books and Gift store are now reducing their book stock and pivoting to smaller business space.