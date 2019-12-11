Fruit products recalled after 33 in Pennsylvania sickened with salmonella

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A New Jersey produce company has recalled certain fruit products for possible salmonella contamination after more than 30 people in Pennsylvania became sick.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating 33 laboratory-confirmed illnesses of salmonella at four healthcare facilities in southeast Pennsylvania.

The FDA said fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce is a potential source of the outbreak. It said a common food eaten by many patients is the fruit mix.

The company has recalled the fruit mix, called Fruit Luau, as well as cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe, and cut pineapple products.

Tailor Cut Produce distributes fruit products to nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and banquet facilities.

The recalled products were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1.