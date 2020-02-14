Funeral director’s license suspended indefinitely after 4 bodies found decomposed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A funeral director is suspended indefinitely from directing or supervising funerals at his business near Millersville and at a branch establishment in Lancaster.

Andrew Scheid agreed to have his license suspended indefinitely before a scheduled hearing Friday before the State Board of Funeral Directors.

The board last month temporarily suspended Scheid’s funeral director license after the discovery of four “significantly decomposed” bodies at his Manor Township funeral home.

In its petition for suspension, the board said Scheid’s continued practice as a funeral director and supervisor make him “an immediate and clear danger to public health and safety.”

According to the petition, a state mortuary inspector visited the Manor Township funeral home on Nov. 26 and again on Dec. 23 but could not conduct an inspection because Scheid was not there. Authorities said Scheid did not respond to emails, letters or phone calls.

On Dec. 23, state regulators filed an Order to Show Cause alleging Scheid and his funeral home violated funeral director law. The order alleged 30 counts, including 14 counts of “engaging in gross incompetence, negligence, and misconduct.”

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, at the request of the district attorney’s office, went to the Manor Township funeral home last month and discovered the decomposed bodies in a preparation area.

None of the remains had been refrigerated or embalmed. One body had been in the preparation area for 17 days while another had been there for 12 days, the petition for suspension states.

Under the law, bodies may not be kept at a funeral home for more than 10 days without special permission from the State Board of Funeral Directors.

No criminal charges have been filed so far. The district attorney’s office continues to investigate.