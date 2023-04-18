N.Y. (WETM) — People interested in becoming corrections officers in New York State can now take the civil service exam online in 40 counties, including Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben.

Those who want to become corrections officers have until May 12 to apply for the exam and can take it online from June 1 through June 30.

Those interested can apply to take the exam through their local civil service agency. Chemung County residents can print this application and send it to the address at the top of the form upon completion. Steuben County can follow the same process with this application. Schuyler County residents have more submission options at the top of this application.

The purpose of offering the civil service exam online for the first time is to fill the numerous open corrections officer positions in county jails across the state. According to the New York State Sheriffs Association, more than 1,000 of these positions are available. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision also has over 1,000 corrections officer jobs available right now.

For more information on the corrections officer application process, you can visit the New York Civil Service Department website.