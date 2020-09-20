Garage fire temporarily displaces family in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A garage fire temporarily displaces a family in Big Flats.

Fire crews worked hard to extinguish a garage fire earlier today the blaze started around 6 p.m. on Hillview Drive in Big Flats.

Fire crews on the scene tell 18News the flames spread to the home, causing extreme damage to the second floor and the attic.

Neighbors to the home tell 18News no one was in the home at the time the fire started.

A reporter on the scene said flames from the garage eventually gravitated towards a parked car in the driveway.

According to Assitant Fire Chief for Big Flats Fire Department Dave Saltman, the garage is a total loss, and the home may be as well.

The fire did get into the house we got in and did knock down the fire that was up in the second floor and into the attic. They did a real good job we’ve been doing overhaul, and right now we’re waiting for the investigators, the garage is a total loss. Dave Saltman, Assitant Fire Chief for Big Flats Fire Department

Fire crews on the scene were Big Flats Fire department, Town and Country Fire Department, and East Corning Fire Department.