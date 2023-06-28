RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM)- Multiple fire crews responded to a garage fire in the Town of Rathbone on Wednesday.

Reports of that fire located on Williams Street were called in around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Woodhull Fire Chief Tim Martin told 18 News that the fire was contained to a garage on the property. Chief Martin said that crews were able to get on scene within 10 minutes of the call, and were able to get the fire out by 3:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the cause is currently under investigation.

Along with the Woodhull Fire Department, Tuscarora Volunteer Fire Department, Elkland Volunteer Fire Department, Troupsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Addison Volunteer Fire Department, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, all assisted with the scene.