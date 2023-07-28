ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gas prices in our area are higher this week than last week. Let’s take a look at how regular gas is doing in our area.

In New York, the average gas price is $3.79 a gallon. This is up 11 cents from what it was last week. Chemung County’s average price is $3.75. Steuben County’s average price is $3.77. Tioga County’s average price is $3.82. Schuyler County’s average price is $3.84. Tompkins County’s average price is $3.82.

In Pennsylvania, the average gas price is $3.83 a gallon. This is up 13 cents from what it was last week. Bradford County’s average price is $3.89. Tioga County’s average price is $3.85.

The national average for the United States is currently $3.73 a gallon.

If you would like to learn more or stay up to date on prices, you can visit the AAA website.