Genesee County Village and Museum celebrating centennial of 19th Amendment with webinar

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Country Village and Museum is exploring the history of women’s rights in a creative new way.

To mark the 100th anniversary year of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the museum is offering a five-part webinar series, exploring the Women’s Suffrage movement.

The series features talks from experts, scholars, and historians. It explores a variety of topics, including the unique challenges black women have faced in the battle for equality.

You can find ticket information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now