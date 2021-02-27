‘Get It Done’: How to own your leg day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – “Get it Done” is a health segment created to inspire residents of the Twin Tiers to become more physically active.

The segment, hosted by 18 News’s Daryl Matthews, features certified personal trainer Chris McGowan.

In this week’s episode, McGowan showed the reasons to never skip leg day again and how to hit those squats properly.

To watch the full web exclusive episode, click the video above.

Workouts highlighted:

Heel Elevated Close Stance Goblet Squat: Heels elevated squats improve the recruitment of quadriceps muscle fibers.

When the heels are elevated, it forces the ball of the foot to make more contact with the surface.

The Heel Elevated Squat is not an activity for newcomers. It is only to be performed by people who know how to squat correctly.

Dumbbell Seated Squat: The dumbbell squat targets the quadriceps muscles in the front of the thighs and the gluteus maximus in the buttocks.

The hamstrings at the back of the thighs and the calves act to stabilize as well.

Beginners start with bodyweight squats before adding weights.

Once you have good form, squat with weights held on each side of the body in a low carry position is the next step.

Then progress to the dumbbell shoulder squat using light weights.