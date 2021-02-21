Get it Done: Meet personal trainer Chris McGowan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) -“Get it Done” is a new health segment created to inspire residents of the Twin Tiers to become more physically active.

The segment, hosted by 18 News’s Daryl Matthews, will feature certified personal trainer Chris McGowan.

McGowan works in the fitness field as an IFBB Pro, Certified Personal Trainer, Nutrition Specialist, and business entrepreneur. Join Daryl and Chris as they take viewers on a journey to overall wellness.

“Get it Done” will highlight certain workouts and routines people can try at the gym or from the comfort of their own home. McGowan will list the do’s and don’ts of the gym and provide nutritional information to get your desired summer body.

In this week’s episode, we discover who Chris McGowan is and why health is such a major component in his life.

McGowan started in-house fitness training while in college, as a basketball player. Advancing his education obtaining his ISSA personal trainer certification and a CPPS Certified Physical Preparedness Specialist certification.

McGowan has over twelve years of experience teaching, competing, and training. He’s helped coach Division I and II athletes, triathletes, high school students, and clients of all ages and backgrounds.

Chris also volunteers as a mentor and role model to local youth and non-profit organizations.

To watch the full episode, simply click the video above..