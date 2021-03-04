‘Get It Done’: Power pushing through your shoulder workout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – “Get it Done” is a health segment created to inspire residents of the Twin Tiers to become more physically active.

The segment, hosted by 18 News’s Daryl Matthews, features certified personal trainer Chris McGowan.

In this week’s episode, McGowan showed viewers how to power through the shoulder workout, and get them gains.

To watch the full web exclusive episode, click the video above.

Workouts highlighted:

THE ARNOLD PRESS:

Hold a pair of dumbbells in front of your shoulders with your palms facing your body (it should look like the end position of a dumbbell curl). In one fluid motion, open your arms and extend them overhead as you exhale. Pause, then reverse the move and inhale.

Note, according to McGowan Fitness, When first starting out, sit on the edge of a bench with back support. It’ll help you control your movements to prevent internal muscle rotation and will help prevent lower back pain.

THE SHOULDER PRESS:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at the shoulders with an overhand grip. Thumbs should be on the inside and knuckles facing up. Raise the weights above the head in a controlled motion while exhaling. Pause at the top of the motion. Return the dumbbells to the shoulders while inhaling. Repeat for eight to 12 repetitions as desired.

According to McGowan Fitness, the dumbbell overhead press increases strength throughout the shoulders and engages the core for stability.

DUMBBELL LATERAL RAISE:

Place dumbbell in each hand. Arms at your sides, palms facing in., pinkies in the air. Position your feet roughly hip-distance apart (Or place knees in a chair), (Watch the video above for proper positioning). Check your posture—roll your shoulders back, engage your core, and look straight ahead. Raise your arms simultaneously just a couple inches out to each side and pause. This momentary pause should help ensure you disengage your trapezius muscle from the movement, targeting the deltoids as intended. Lift the dumbbells up and out to each side, keeping your arms almost completely straight, stopping when your elbows reach shoulder-height and your body is forming a “T” shape. Breathe in as you lift. Pause and hold for a second at the top of the movement.

The side lateral raise is an effective shoulder-strengthening movement designed to isolate the lateral head of the deltoid muscle.