Giant duck raising money for local charities and scholarships

Mike DuBray in his Duck Suit, ready to raise money for local causes on Saturday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mike DuBray, president of the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, wears many hats. But on Saturday, he’ll be wearing one that makes him look like a giant duck!

The club’s 30th-annual Duck Race was scheduled for this Saturday. It is usually an in-person event, held along the canal, that raises thousands for local charities and Key Club scholarships. But due to social distancing requirements, it had to be reimagined.

This time, they’ve come up with a “Duck R.A.C.E.”—which stands for “Remote Aqua Covid Event.” It will be more of a live-streamed raffle drawing than a race of rubber duckies, but DuBray promises to be in a full duck suit as the tickets are drawn and prizes are awarded to keep the mood festive. The first-place winner will receive $3,000 dollars. Twenty runners up are eligible to win restaurant gift certificates, golf packages, and other prizes.

Tickets have already been sold, but you can watch the event on Saturday at 12:30 pm when it is broadcast on their Facebook page.