HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – If you get pulled over this holiday season and have a broken taillight or headlight, there’s a chance you could get a gift card instead of a ticket. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and Village of Horseheads Police Department are partnering with Advance Auto Parts in a new road safety program called “Advancing Our Roads.”

At the Advance Auto Parts location on Chemung Street in Horseheads on Friday morning, the company gave each agency $1,000 dollars each in gift cards. In a press release, the company said, “when law enforcement observes a minor vehicle equipment infraction, such as a non-functioning headlight, signal light or taillight, they may choose to issue a $25 gift card rather than issuing a traffic ticket, while encouraging residents to use the card to safely repair their vehicles.”

“Obviously if you have a taillight out that you weren’t aware of, it’s not the crime of the century, but it is a concern for the motorists out there,” said Chemung County Undersheriff Douglas Houper. “I think it’s a positive interaction with law enforcement at the time, whether you’re stopped by Horseheads Police or a Deputy Sheriff. In lieu of a ticket that they’re probably going to expect, they get a gift card to come here to Advance Auto and have that repaired for a lot less money, sometimes even free. So, it’s a win-win for the community, and a positive interaction with law enforcement.”

“It’s important for safety,” said Denise Scott, a District Manager at Advance Auto Parts. “Obviously the light is the indicator to the vehicle behind you of your stopping. So, if it’s not working it could create a situation where the person behind you does not stop in time and can cause accidents. Headlights, obviously, it gets dark early this time of year, so it’s very important to have our headlights working and in good condition so that we can see properly while going down the road to prevent any incidents.”

You can watch the full interviews below: