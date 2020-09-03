Gillibrand and Schumer announce $5M+ for firefighters

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,046,694.73 in federal funding to train and provide personal protective equipment to New York firefighters.
The Democratic senators from New York made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.
“New York’s first responders have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe throughout the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “As we enter fire season amidst a global pandemic, we must ensure our fire departments have the resources needed to hire and retain firefighters, and to keep them protected with essential PPE.”
Schumer and Gillibrand say the funds come from two separate Federal Emergency Management Agency programs. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant provides just under $4.5 million, with the remaining $640,105 through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.
These programs strengthen emergency response preparedness statewide through PPE, supplies, and hiring and training to help retain firefighters and maintain 24-hour staffing at local departments.
“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs.”
Capital Region
|North Granville Hose Company
|$82,000
|SAFER
|Rockwood Garoga Lassellsville Volunteer Fire Company
St. Johnsville
|$26,000
|SAFER
|City of Troy
|$34,374.55
|AFG
|Town of Broome Volunteer Fire Department
Middleburgh
|$133,333.33
|AFG
|Granville Rescue Squad
|$45,933.33
|AFG
|Hebron Volunteer Fire Company
Salem, NY
|$100,000
|AFG
|North Granville Hose Company
|$70,714.29
|AFG
|Ghent Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1
|$495,714.29
|AFG
Central Region
|Village of New York Mills
|$39,655
|SAFER
|Owasco Fire Department
Auburn
|$436,952.38
|AFG
|Howlett Hill Fire Department
Syracuse
|$171,238.10
|AFG
|Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Company
|$603,090.91
|AFG
|Village of Endicott
|$2,749.52
|AFG
Western Region
|Adam’s Fire Company
North Tonawanda
|$194,140
|SAFER
|Miller Hose Company
Newfane
|$44,749
|SAFER
|City of Buffalo
|$417,245.79
|AFG
|Village of Delevan
|$28,092.38
|AFG
|Town Of West Seneca Fire District 6
|$167,857.14
|AFG
|Town Of Niagara Active Hose Company
Niagara Falls
|$95,238.10
|AFG
|Alfred Station Fire Company
|$95,304.76
|AFG
|Cambria Volunteer Fire Company
Lockport
|$38,901
|SAFER
Hudson Valley
|Village Of Woodbury
Highland Mills
|$146,660
|SAFER
|Garrison Fire District
|$78,328.57
|AFG
|Milan Volunteer Fire Department
Red Hook
|$36,673.76
|AFG
Long Island
|Mineola Volunteer Ambulance
|$394,844.20
|AFG
|Wading River Fire District
|$244,571.43
|AFG
|Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department
|$41,500
|SAFER
|Floral Park Centre Fire Company
|$26,500
|SAFER
New York City
|Richmond Engine Co. #1
Staten Island
|$3,000
|AFG
Finger Lakes
|Benton Volunteer Fire Department
Penn Yan
|$166,666.67
|AFG
|Village of Honeoye Falls
|$152,285.71
|AFG
|Village of East Rochester
|$277,000
|AFG
|The Perinton Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Fairport
|$45,909.09
|AFG
|Byron Fire Department #1
Byron
|$76,138.10
|AFG
North Country
|Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department
|$33,333.33
|AFG