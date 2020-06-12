Breaking News
Gov Cuomo issues Executive Order on Police Reform

Girl Scouts give over 17,000 boxes of cookies to Red Cross

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York teamed up with its sister group in Los Angeles to donate 17,800 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the American Red Cross.

“Giving donors a box of Girl Scout cookies is such a simple gesture but will be a big thank you to donors and will definitely sweeten their day.”

Emily Monigan
American Red Cross

The local Girl Scouts chapter had to cut cookie season short because of the coronavirus and had a large supply of unsold boxes. The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles reached out using its philanthropic program, Gift of Caring, to buy the surplus and donate in the Capital Region.

“Our long-standing relationship with the Red Cross and its mission to help first responders during this time made it a great fit to provide these boxes of cookies to those who need them most.”

Mary Buszuwski
Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York

The American Red Cross will redistribute the sweets to essential services and frontlines workers like first responders, food banks, and blood donors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now