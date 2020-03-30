Girl Scouts launches virtual scouting at home program

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York is going virtual with Girl Scouting at Home, a collection of quality online experiences for scouts and their families.

Acknowledging that socially distant or even quarantined girls scouts likely feel disconnected, the Girl Scouts created a digital platform that features virtual badge activities to engage in from a distance. Girl Scouting at Home updates every day with new and enriching projects, resources, and badge opportunities.

Everything uploaded to the platform will be available to anyone interested, even if you’re not a Girl Scout.

“With today’s unique challenges, we hope to continue to be a resource for educational and fun activities. This approach to programming will help Girls and others in the community stay connected.”

Nekisha Henry, GSNENY Senior Director of Girl Experience

Online activities include STEM projects, friendship bracelets, and exploring family history. Tutorials, tips, and training will cover needed materials and guide girls through the at-home programs.

