Glass company in Elmira Heights is sending glass to the Red Planet

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – When you drive through Elmira Heights on W. 17th St., you may find a hidden gem that makes glass products found at the bottom of the ocean and all the way to Mars.

Community Glass Inc. is a family owned glass manufacturer in Chemung County. Founded in 1985, the company produces various products, including glass connectors, which are found in everything from ventilators to the Mars Rover Perseverance.

“Instead of trying to break out way into the industry, the industry is coming to us,” Co-Owner Mike Crouse said.

The company created new types of glass that can withstand harsh environments, such has extreme heat, cold and pressure. The serve a variety of industries such as petrochemical, medical, aerospace, defense, and military.

“Wherever a technical signal is sent, received or data power transmission is taking place, we manufacture the glass that goes into it. It’s controlling things that electronic signals and it has to be able to withstand extreme pressures, extreme temperatures, thermal shock and electricity,” Co-Owner Patrick Crouse added.

Inside of the Mars Rover Perseverance where the “Mighty Mouse” connector from Community Glass is used in the electrical system.

Patrick and his father Mike have been working in this industry for decades. Their company is small, but mighty. Employing fewer than 12 people, but they create and build millions of parts every year.

“We have the best selling glass on the planet Mars!” Patrick Crouse continued.

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was busy filling orders for ventilators to be used in hospitals.

“We were hit with a request for a ventilator application and I think we turned it around in less than a week. We had to build a tool, manufacture the products and ship it out the door,” Patrick Crouse said.

Community Glass is an industry leader, innovating new technologies to create a stronger and more efficient product. Major companies and other manufacturers are noticing the hard work they are putting into their glass, including defense contractors and aerospace giant Raytheon.

For the father and son team, family values and community are at the core of their business. They are proud to call Elmira Heights home.

“We’re more about empowering them, and caring growing and sharing and learning how to work together,” Mike Crouse added.

“Chemung County is where we want to grow the business where we’re looking to expand. We’re trying to grow all the different parts of our business,” Patrick Crouse continued.

For Mike Crouse who founded the company decades ago, he is proud to have watched it evolve, but even more proud the business will stay in his family.

“It draws tears to my eyes. To know they have accomplished this and are part of this, what a feeling. I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of Patrick that he feels the same way that I do,” Mike Crouse concluded.

To view an extended version of our story, click the video below.