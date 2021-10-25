Glen H. Curtiss Museum celebrates it’s annual October anniversary of the Curtiss motorcycle brand

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y.(WETM) – October has a significant meaning tied to Glen H. Curtiss. Curtiss’s lifetime achievements and accomplishments of the motorcycle brand live on at the Glen H. Curtis museum as they embark on a major milestone.

This year marks the one hundred and the nineteenth anniversary of the GH Curtiss manufacturing company.

Curtis established himself on the motorcycle racing circuits which, helped his GH manufacturing company bloom following the motorcycle racing events that Curtiss participated in during October 1902.

“Glenn was in his first motorcycle race, totally unknown, and he brings in second and third place in the races. These accomplishments put Curtiss and Hammondsport on the map,” said Rick Leisenring, Curator, Glen H. Curtiss museum

Curtiss’s family took pride in their village and the city of Hammondsport. The Glen H. Curtiss gallery is now working to document and expand the Curtiss motorcycle company’s legacy with new projects.

“We’re dedicated to preserving the lifetimes and accomplishments of Glenn Curtis. We probably have the largest collection of the Curtiss-made motorcycles and aircraft in the United States,” said Leisenring

The museum plans to garner support from tourists and the Southern Tier community to make private donations as the Curtiss exhibit celebrates 60 year anniversary.

Visit the Glen H. Curtis Museum website to make a donation toward the 120th annual celebration next year.