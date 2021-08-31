Global Taco Truck is headed to a new city and the Downtown Grind continues.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Global Taco owner Sarah Caldwell announced via Facebook that she will be relocating to North Carolina and taking her food truck along for the ride.

Caldwell is making an honorable effort to move to Wilmington, North Carolina to care for her dad alongside her siblings and other relatives.

“We’ve got seven more weeks of taco season here in New York. We’re open Wednesday through Sunday at various locations available on our website and, our closing party will be on October 17 at the Upstate brewing. I’m excited to be in a little bit bigger city, and I know we already have a little bit of a fan base in Wilmington,” Sarah Caldwell, Owner/Operator of Global Taco

Caldwell shared that the move is not a permanent one. As the owner of both Global Taco, and Downtown Grind, she’s decided to keep the grind going in Elmira.

While the food truck will be hitting the road, Downtown Grind will remain open here in Elmira. Visit Global Taco’s website to find out where the truck will be next.