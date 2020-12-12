‘Go Zone’ rallies in Chemung County continue until changes are met

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Local Business owners in Chemung County are peacefully protesting for a right to be heard.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the most impacted establishments have been eateries and bars, and now, a group of restaurant and small owners are joining together telling NYS lawmakers to finally let them open their door.

Friday’s rally took place in front of Lights Bakery in Elmira, protesters started at 11 am and went until 1 pm.

Before the rally, members of the “Go Zone” protests, have signed and sent a petition to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo against the yellow and orange zone restrictions put into place.

For the past seven weeks, restaurants in the orange zone have been fully restricted from indoor dining, and some with no foot traffic have had to close up shop. Now asking for help from state lawmakers and government funding.

According to the New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO, Melissa Fleischut the future of the billion-dollar food industry business is uncertain, she also said federal funding for small local businesses needs to happen sooner than later.

We do know that right now the numbers for delivery and take out are not good and there are not anywhere near as strong as they were in the spring from when we first shut down. Overall we’re going to see fewer restaurants than we had pre-pandemic. I just don’t think we are going to get back to those numbers for years to come, unfortunately. Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of New York State Restaurant Association

Rallies with the “Go Zone” group will continue with a new one tomorrow in Hanover Square.