TROY, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Volunteer Drivers are needed to drive “Limo” Golf Carts at this years Troy Fair.

The golf carts will help fair goers from the parking lot to the entrance gates and back.

In order to be a volunteer at the fair you must be a licensed “Careful Driver”.

For more information you can call the Troy Fair Board Director David Rockwell 570-637-2222.

The Troy Fair is located on Route 14 just North of Troy Pennsylvania.