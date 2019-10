BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills hands the ball off to Frank Gore #20 during the first quarter in the game at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills running back Frank Gore needed 88 yards in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots to become the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 15,000 career yards.

With a 41-yard burst near the end of the first half, Gore reached that milestone.

The 36-year-old future Hall of Fame running back joins Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards), Walter Payton (16,726 yards) and Barry Sanders (15,269 ards) as the only four players to reach that mark.