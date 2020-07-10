Update: Guthrie Air has been released from the scene without transporting a patient.

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Emergency crews are working to effect a gorge rescue at Watkins Glen State Park. Reports are that an adult male patient has fallen approximately 40 feet into a gorge at Watkins Glen State Park. Currently, it is reported the patient is conscious and has a head injury. Guthrie Air has been called in for assistance in transporting the patient.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.